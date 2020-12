Conley was not at practice Friday after having close contact with person who tested positive for COVID-19, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley will remain sidelined until it is established that he has not also contracted the virus. The veteran guard said he expects to be quarantined through Monday as long as he continues to test negative. His status for the preseason, which begins Dec. 12 for Utah, will depend on continued negative tests.