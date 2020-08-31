Conley produced 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and a steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Despite an excellent outing, Conley's most poignant moment occurred when Rudy Gobert scolded him for blowing a defensive assignment in the fourth quarter, and it resulted in a chair-kicking tantrum from the center. Despite that brief disruption, Conley hit some pivotal three-pointers down the stretch that kept the Jazz within striking distance. He also excelled in getting the ball to playmakers throughout the contest. He'll continue to direct the offense alongside Donovan Mitchell during Tuesday's Game 7 battle.