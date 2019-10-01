Jazz's Mike Conley: Leaves practice early

Conley left Tuesday's practice early due to a non-serious allergic reaction, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley's allergic reaction doesn't appear to be serious at this point, and he'll likely be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Jazz will take the court for their first preseason contest Oct. 9 against the Bucks.

