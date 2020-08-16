Conley (personal) departed the bubble for the birth of his son on Sunday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

With the news of Conley's departure, he will be forced to miss multiple games during the first round matchup with the Nuggets beginning on Monday. As the guard will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine upon his return to the bubble in addition to the time he will be missing while outside the bubble, it could be a while until we see the 32-year-old back on the court. Look for Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay to pick up the majority of the minutes vacated by Conley.