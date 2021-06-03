Conley won't return to Wednesday's Game 5 against the Grizzlies due to right hamstring soreness.
The 33-year-old dealt with a right hamstring injury late in the regular season, and it appears he aggravated the injury Wednesday. Conley had seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and two assists in 12 minutes before being ruled out at halftime. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles will see more run with the starters with Conley sidelined.
