Conley registered 27 points (8-16 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes in Saturday's 121-111 win over the Grizzlies.

Conley was in the zone in Friday's win with seven threes and converted on 70 percent of his shots from that range. He played catch-and-shoot with a couple of Mitchell assists, but he was able to fire up several uncontested shots off-the-ball as well. Even though Mitchell will continue to improve and garner a lot of DFS interest, Conley is one of the most consistent and effective players for Utah at the moment.