Jazz's Mike Conley: Likely to miss 'more weeks'

Conley (hamstring) is expected to be sidelined for "more weeks," Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Conley attempted to return from his hamstring injury Dec. 17, but he ended up aggravating it and has been out since. While he remains on the shelf, Utah will likely turn to Joe Ingles, Emmanuel Mudiay and Jordan Clarkson to help fill the gap in playmaking.

