Jazz's Mike Conley: Likely to play Tuesday
Conley (hamstring) is probable for Tuesday's contest against Orlando.
Conley has missed the last five games due to hampering left hamstring soreness but appears destined to return to the court Tuesday. Joe Ingles, who has started the past five contests, will likely proceed to the bench in the wake of Conley's return.
