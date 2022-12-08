The Jazz anticipate that Conley (lower leg) will be available to play Friday against the Timberwolves, barring a setback, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Utah will likely observe Conley during morning shootaround Friday before providing an update on his status in advance of the 9 p.m. ET opening tip. The Jazz have gone 3-6 while the veteran point guard has been sidelined for the past nine games, so his expected return should be a welcome development. Since Friday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, Conley could end up sitting out Saturday in Denver if he ends up playing against the Timberwolves, or he could have a minutes restriction if he's deemed available for both contests.