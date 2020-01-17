Jazz's Mike Conley: Likely to return Saturday
Conley (hamstring) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Conley has been sidelined since Dec. 19 due to a strained left hamstring. He's expected to make his return Saturday, though it's not clear if he would immediately return to the starting lineup and/or have a minutes limit. More information may arrive following morning shootaround or pregame activities.
