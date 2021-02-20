Conley (hamstring) logged 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one block and one steal across 25 minutes Friday in a 116-112 loss to the Clippers.

Conley played only 25 minutes in his first match back from a six-game absence. Though he ceded much playing time to Jordan Clarkson (27 minutes), the 33-year-old is expected to reclaim his original role and value as Donovan Mitchell's backcourt partner. Conley has averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals across 12 games in which he's played 30 or more minutes. He will look at recording that amount of playing time again, starting with Monday's game against the Hornets.