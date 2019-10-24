Jazz's Mike Conley: Makes just one shot

Conley scored five points (1-16 FG, 0-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) and dished out five assists during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Judging from a percentages perspective, this was one of the seasoned veteran's worst games of his career, although at the very least he dished out five dimes. The Jazz will visit the Lakers on Friday and Conley will aim to shake off his shooting woes in that contest.