Jazz's Mike Conley: Makes just one shot
Conley scored five points (1-16 FG, 0-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) and dished out five assists during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Judging from a percentages perspective, this was one of the seasoned veteran's worst games of his career, although at the very least he dished out five dimes. The Jazz will visit the Lakers on Friday and Conley will aim to shake off his shooting woes in that contest.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...