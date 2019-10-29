Jazz's Mike Conley: Misses all seven shots in win
Conley eked out one points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Monday's 96-95 win over the Suns.
It's hard to say whether Conley's foul trouble (five personal fouls) or atrocious shooting was the lead culprit in limiting the veteran point guard to only 20 minutes of run. Through four games with Utah, Conley is now shooting an ugly 20 percent from the field, in rather stark contrast to the 44 percent he shot last year in Memphis. Things can only go up Wednesday at home versus the Clippers.
