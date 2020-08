Conley recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 134-132 double-OT loss to the Nuggets.

Conley was passably efficient in the loss, but he was cold from beyond the arc and turned the ball over as many times as he assisted his teammates. That said, he's looked like a new player in the bubble overall. Including this contest, Conley is averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 assists in his five seeding appearances.