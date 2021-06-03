Conley will be re-evaluated ahead of Utah's second round series after an MRI on Thursday revealed a mild hamstring strain, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Conley is considered day-to-day at this point and the team will have several days off before beginning the second round series against either the Clippers or Mavericks. The veteran point guard was troubled and had to miss time due to the same right hamstring late in the regular season, but it sounds like he still has a solid chance at returning for the beginning of the second round. If he's sidelined at all, Utah would likely turn to Joe Ingles as the starting point guard.