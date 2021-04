Conley (rest) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley has played in four back-to-backs this season, but he sat out at least one of the games in Utah's four most recent back-to-backs. He may be rested Thursday, but his absence from the injury report suggests he's available. Fantasy managers should keep an eye out leading up to tipoff.