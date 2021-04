Conley (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City.

Utah cited a hamstring issue for Conley's absence Monday against the Wizards, but it was simply a rest day for the veteran, who has sat out one half of most back-to-back sets this season. Expect Conley to return to his usual spot in the starting lineup on a night when the Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (knee), Royce O'Neale (rest) and likely Jordan Clarkson (doubtful with sprained ankle).