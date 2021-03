Conley (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Conley missed the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday due to hamstring tightness management, but he'll be back on the court Monday. Across his past four appearances, Conley is averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game.