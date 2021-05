Conley (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This will be the sixth straight absence for Conley, and he'll likely run that total up to seven with the Jazz playing on a back-to-back Saturday against Houston. The general belief is that Utah is simply being cautious with the veteran point guard, but with only a handful of regular season games remaining, it's at least mildly concerning that Conley continues to miss time.