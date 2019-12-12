Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again Friday
Conley (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Warriors.
Conley will stick on the bench for a fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a left hamstring injury. With Conley unavailable, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles should continue to start at point guard and shooting guard, respectively.
