Jazz's Mike Conley: Out again Wednesday
Conley (illness) won't play Wednesday against Miami, Tony Parks of 1280 The Zone reports.
Conley will reportedly miss a second straight game to recover from an illness. The veteran guard should be well rested and likely ready to go when the Jazz take on the Spurs on Feb. 21.
