Conley is out Friday against the Spurs due to right knee soreness.

Conley will be out for the first game of a back-to-back set Friday. He was coming off an excellent performance Wednesday where he posted 23 points, seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes. In his stead, and with Donovan Mitchell (leg), Rudy Gobert (rest) and Royce O'Neale (calf) also out, plenty of opportunities should open up for Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay.