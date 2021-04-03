Conley will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Magic for injury management purposes, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley and the Jazz are playing in the second night of a back-to-back set, so his absence doesn't come as a major surprise. With Conley out, Donovan Mitchell will be spending more time running the point, while Jordan Clarkson figures to also see an expanded role off the bench. The veteran point guard's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus the Mavericks.