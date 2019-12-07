Jazz's Mike Conley: Out Saturday
Conley (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic
Conley has been nursing a sore hamstring and will not be able to play against his former team Saturday as a result. His absence should free up some playing time for Dante Exum and Emmanuel Mudiay, while Donovan Mitchell could run the point at times as well. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
