Conley (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Conley will miss his sixth straight game Wednesday with a sore right hamstring. Joe Ingles will presumably get another start at shooting guard with Conley sidelined, with Jordan Clarkson providing depth off the bench. Conley's next chance to return will come Friday against the Clippers.