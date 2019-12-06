Jazz's Mike Conley: Partial participant in practice
Conley (hamstring) was a partial participant in Friday's practice.
Conley missed Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, and his status for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies is unclear. More information may arrive following the team's Saturday morning shootaround.
