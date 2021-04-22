Conley scored 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with 13 assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 112-89 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Conley had a strong all-around performance and picked up his fourth consecutive double-double. Utah was also very successful with the guard on the floor, as he recorded a team-high plus-46 in his 25 minutes of action. Conley has averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game across his last five contests and continues to be a reliable source for assists and steals for fantasy managers.