Conley closed with 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 119-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Conley came into the contest with three single-digit scoring efforts over his previous five games, so it was nice to see him more aggressive and efficient than usual on the offensive end. The veteran point guard didn't sacrifice his distributor role in the process, as he tied for the team lead with eight dimes. Conley is posting per-game averages of 13.8 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals over 15 games this season.