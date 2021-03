Conley (rest/hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

After sitting out Thursday's game for rest on the first part of a back-to-back set, the veteran will be back in the lineup Friday, which should push Joe Ingles back to the bench. This month, Conley has averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 31.8 minutes.