Jazz's Mike Conley: Plays 15 minutes in return
Conley had just three points, three assists, two steals and one rebound in 15 minutes during Saturday's 123-101 victory over the Kings.
Conley returned after missing the last month with a hamstring injury. He came off the bench, playing just 15 minutes and appears likely to be eased back in very slowly. He should eventually replace either Joe Ingles or Royce O'Neale in the starting lineup, a move that will impact their respective fantasy values. Conley is not going to be putting up numbers anything like what he was doing in Memphis but nonetheless, remains a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.
