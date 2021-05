Conley had 10 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three assists and two rebounds in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Making his return after missing a string of nine games, Conley was in the starting lineup but he was held to just 16 minutes as the Jazz exercise caution with the postseason approaching. It's unclear if the veteran will play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Kings.