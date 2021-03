Conley had just five points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), to go with eight assists and five rebounds, in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

It was a nightmare shooting night for the veteran, but he was able to hand out eight assists and add a steal in 29 minutes of action. The effort snapped a 21-game streak of double-digit scoring efforts for Conley, who's was averaging 18.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal in six post-All-Star break games entering Friday.