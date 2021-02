Conley tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a blowout 114-89 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Conley contributed as both a scorer and distributor in the victory, helping Utah to its 22nd victory in its last 24 games. The point guard recently missed six contests with a hamstring injury, but he hasn't suffered any setbacks since returning Feb. 19. In three games since that date, he has averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals.