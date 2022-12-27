Conley totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 126-122 loss to the Spurs.

Conley did a little bit of everything for Utah in the loss, finishing third on the team in scoring, first in assists and tied for third in rebounds. The veteran point guard also racked up three steals and even swatted a shot, recording his first block since mid-November. This was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Conley, who averaged just 6.2 points on 31.8 percent shooting from the field over his previous six contests entering Monday.