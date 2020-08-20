Conley (personal) is considered probable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nuggets, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

This is a major development for the Jazz, who were without Conley for Games 1 and 2 after he departed the bubble to be with his wife following the birth of the couple's child. Conley returned to Orlando on Tuesday morning and looks to be on track to clear his mandatory quarantine period prior to Friday's tip. The veteran will likely return to the starting lineup, which featured Juwan Morgan in his place for Games 1 and 2.