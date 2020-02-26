Jazz's Mike Conley: Pulled from starting five

Conley has been pulled from Utah's starting five and will be replaced by Royce O'Neale, Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic report.

Jazz coaches believe that O'Neale's defensive presence works best in the starting five, with the move also allowing Joe Ingles to take on a bigger role in the offense. The decision is one that reflects how poorly Conley's fit has been with the Jazz thus far. He's shooting just 39.4 percent from the field, and the team has been 4.1 points per 100 possessions better with him off the court. Conley is still expected to retain a significant role in the offense, helping run the second unit.