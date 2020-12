Conley produced 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although the Jazz were on the losing end of this matchup, Conley had a decent game. He didn't play well at all throughout the preseason and only collected two assists in the season opener.