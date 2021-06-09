Conley (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Clippers.

Conley missed Game 1 due to a strained right hamstring, although the Jazz still secured a victory. There's a chance Conley will be on a minutes limit if cleared. More information could arrive after morning shootaround, but it may end up coming down to a game-time decision. If Conley sits again, Joe Ingles would presumably remain in the starting five. In his Game 1 start, he posted eight points, seven assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes.