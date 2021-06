Conley (hamstring) is considered questionable for Game 3 of Utah's series against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Conley has missed the first two games of this series due to a strained hamstring. In his absence, Joe Ingles has entered the starting lineup, while Donovan Mitchel and Jordan Clarkson have seen more usage with the team's first and second units as a result. More clarity on his status for Saturday should be gained closer to tip-off.