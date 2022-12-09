Conley (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

After missing the Jazz's last nine games with a lower leg injury, the veteran guard could make his return to the floor Friday against the Timberwolves. With Conley questionable and Collin Sexton (hamstring) ruled out, expect Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley to see an uptick in minutes. The 35-year-old's next chance to see the court would be Saturday against Denver if he's unable to go Friday.