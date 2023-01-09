Conley recorded seven points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Conley struggled again in the loss, scoring in single digits for the fourth time in his last five games. He has been able to maintain strong assist numbers, putting up at least seven dimes in each of his past seven games, somewhat salvaging what has been a rough period. He is the 187th-ranked player over the past month, and while he is probably a must-roster player, his offensive woes do mean he isn't going to be for everyone.