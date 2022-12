Conley posted seven points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over the Pelicans.

The Jazz handled the Pelicans with relative ease, but it was a mostly quiet night for the veteran guard, who made his return to action after sitting out Saturday's game at Denver on the second night of a back-to-back. Conley had previously missed a string of nine straight games from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7 due to a lower-leg injury.