Jazz's Mike Conley: Remaining in bench role
Conley will come off the bench Monday against Indiana, Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News reports.
Conley came off the bench in his first game back Saturday against the Kings, and he'll remain in that role Monday evening. According to Andy Larsen of KSL.com, he's in line for more minutes against the Pacers. Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles will remain the starters in the backcourt while Conley eases back into action.
