Conley (leg) will not play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley will have now missed seven consecutive games due to a lower leg strain, which has allowed for an extended stint in the starting lineup for Collin Sexton. Considering Friday's matchup is the first leg of a back-to-back for Utah, Conley may be targeting a return for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.