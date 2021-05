Conley (hamstring) has officially been ruled out of Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley continues to deal with a tight right hamstring, and it is not surprising that the team is exercising caution to avoid a lingering issue with the playoffs approaching. However, the absence marks his seventh straight, so it will be ideal for him to return before the regular season ending to get back into game shape.