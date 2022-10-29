Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
