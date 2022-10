Conley supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 118-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

The departures of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert represent massive losses for the Jazz, but Conley and Jordan Clarkson are back as remnants of the old guard in Salt Lake City. There's plenty of production to absorb without Mitchell, and Conley's a sharpshooter who can get hot beyond the arc while directing the offense.