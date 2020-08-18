Conley (personal) returned to the Orlando bubble on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Conley departed the bubble last week to be with his wife after the birth of their child, but he made his return Tuesday and will begin a mandatory quarantine period. It's not yet clear how long Conley will be required to self-isolate, but he'll miss at least Wednesday's Game 2, and perhaps Friday's Game 3, as well. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski notes that there's optimism that Conley could be cleared in time for Game 3.