Jazz's Mike Conley: Returns to form in win

Conley finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two steals and a rebound in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers.

After a horrendous start to the season, Conley returned to his usual form Wednesday. The veteran guard's struggled to adjust to his new teammates so far this year, Wednesday's effort coming after a four-game stretch in which he shot just 20.0 percent from the field to start the season. Look for Conley's averages through the rest of the 2019-20 campaign to be more akin to his 2018-19 totals of 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.