Jazz's Mike Conley: Returns to form in win
Conley finished with 29 points (11-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two steals and a rebound in 32 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers.
After a horrendous start to the season, Conley returned to his usual form Wednesday. The veteran guard's struggled to adjust to his new teammates so far this year, Wednesday's effort coming after a four-game stretch in which he shot just 20.0 percent from the field to start the season. Look for Conley's averages through the rest of the 2019-20 campaign to be more akin to his 2018-19 totals of 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.