Conley (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

The veteran guard missed Game 1, and he carried a questionable tag heading into Thursday. After being evaluated at shootaround, the Jazz's medical staff has decided it's best to hold Conley out of another contest. Expect Joe Ingles to make another start alongside Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, while Conley should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Game 3 in Los Angeles.